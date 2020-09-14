6 months after 1st case, N.L. marks Monday with no new cases of COVID-19

Monday marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Newfoundland and Labrador, and comes as the province records zero new cases

The province has two active cases of the virus.

On March 14, the Department of Health announced a woman who had recently returned from a cruise had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first known case of the virus in the province.

As of Monday, the province's total caseload stood at 271, with three deaths and 266 recoveries.

Monday's update came via a press release from the Department of Health.

Over the weekend, a person in the Central region who had recently travelled back to the province from Alberta tested positive. That person has been self-isolating since arrival.

On Sunday, a contractor with the Iron Ore Company of Canada's mine in Labrador City tested negative for the virus, after a presumptive positive test. According to the Department of Health, that person is continuing to self-isolate out of caution.

There have been 35,470 people tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

