Gather for Thanksgiving, says Haggie — but not if your nose is running

No new cases of coronavirus infection have hit Newfoundland and Labrador this week, after two cases of COVID-19 emerged in the western region of the province over the weekend.

Health Minister John Haggie announced the province's updated numbers Tuesday afternoon at the Department of Health's weekly briefing: 44,738 people tested — including 442 since Monday's update, with 269 recoveries and four deaths. The province's total caseload remains 277.

"The numbers are encouraging," said Haggie. "Obviously it's tinged with some sadness because of … our fourth fatality, but overall, despite what is happening in the rest of the country, our numbers are low."

Haggie said it's important to reflect on the effort made by essential workers — health-care workers, grocery and convenience store employees, and school staff — to allow life to continue as normally as possible.

The health minister singled out Labrador-Grenfell Health, praising the work done after last week's announcement of a health-care worker who tested positive but seemingly hadn't followed the province's self-isolation rules. The news prompted long lineups of people waiting to be tested for COVID-19.

"They've tested over 650 people since the case up there, and I think they did 610 of those in the first 48 hours," he said.

The effort to get the testing done extended beyond the health authority, he noted.

"It was a community effort.… There was a local individual who provided a tent for staff to use, and the local power company went and put up a power pole to provide lighting through the dusk and sunset hours. So everyone pulled together. All of those tests from Labrador have turned out, fortunately, to be negative."

With Thanksgiving coming up on Monday, Haggie urged people to continue to follow public health guidelines, and to consider carefully how — or whether — to host family gatherings.

"Families in Newfoundland and Labrador can be quite large. I would suggest that you keep it at a family gathering, particularly bearing in mind if you have elderly relatives or family members who are immunocompromised," he said.

"These people are particularly vulnerable, and it would be important to make sure that the people who were mixing with them, you felt comfortable."

The health minister also warned people not to socialize if they feel ill.

"If you are not well, do not go out. If you are not well, do not host," he said. "If everybody follows those simple guidelines, I think we can keep our risk as low as we can."

Hot spots elsewhere in Canada

The province's low numbers, Haggie said, reflect the way Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have taken public health guidelines to heart. The Conference Board of Canada has recognized the province's work in keeping numbers low, he said.

"The Atlantic bubble is, in some occasions, referred to as the New Zealand of the Northern Hemisphere," he said, referring to that country managing to keep coronavirus cases and deaths low. "And whilst those are great compliments and a testament to everybody, I think we ought to just take them with a tinge of caution, because we can't let complacency set in."

Across Canada, he noted, there are hot spots flaring up in Canada's four biggest provinces.

"They struggle with their response to COVID-19, and in the case of British Columbia for sure, they struggle with a second epidemic of opioid deaths, and that is making life for them even harder."

Those struggles should serve as a reminder to continue following public health advice, said Haggie.

"Hold the line, Newfoundland and Labrador," he said. "We do need to keep an eye on ourselves [and] on what's going on elsewhere."

New cases had just moved to N.L.

On Tuesday morning Haggie revealed more details about the two newest cases, announced over the weekend.

The man and woman who travelled from Central Africa and arrived in western Newfoundland on Sept. 30 did so to join family, he said.

"This couple were coming to stay with their family here — moving to the province," said Haggie.

The man, between the ages of 60 and 69, died on Thursday, the day after arriving. His death was announced two days later by the Department of Health in a press release that confirmed he had been positive for COVID-19.

"The gentleman became unwell in the province, passed away, and as part of the investigation at the time by the chief medical examiner's deputy, a COVID test was performed, and that turned out to be positive," Haggie told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Haggie's comments come a day after he said he could not say whether the man was tested before or after his death, citing privacy concerns. Also on Monday, he said COVID-19 was listed on the man's death certificate as a "supplemental cause of death."

Asked Tuesday afternoon what the protocol is for determining whether a person died from COVID-19, Haggie said the answer is "slightly academic."

"Effectively, all patients who have passed away with a COVID-positive test are included in our number of fatalities," he said.

On Sunday, the Department of Health announced the woman, also aged 60 to 69, had tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

This year, the provincial government hoping for widespread uptake of the seasonal flu vaccine — the goal is 85 per cent — and Haggie said the planned "go-live date" for flu-shot clinics is Oct. 21, with more information on schedules to come next week.

"We have bought enough vaccine for everybody. We have bought enough high-dose vaccine for everybody over the age of 65," he said.

