No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. Monday, more travellers advised to get tested

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Monday, however, the Department of Health is expanding who should self-isolate and get tested for the virus in relation to two cases over the weekend.

Specifically, anyone seated in rows 13 through 17 of the Air Canada Flight 604 from Toronto to Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 30 should "immediately" self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival, "if they were not already doing so."

Those travellers should call 811 to be tested, said the release, which also encouraged anyone else aboard that flight to be tested "out of an abundance of caution."

With few exceptions, all travellers to the province from outside the Atlantic bubble must self-isolate for 14 days.

The department said people who flew from Halifax to Deer Lake that same day aboard Air Canada Flight 8876 who need to self-isolate have already been instructed to do so, and all other passengers should self-monitor for symptoms.

Those flights are associated with the province's latest death involving COVID-19, a man between the ages of 60 and 69.

There remains four active cases in the province.

Haggie defends communication strategy

According to the Department of Health, the deceased man travelled from Central Africa to Canada on Tuesday, and then travelled to the Western Health region aboard those two flights Wednesday.

He died a day later while in self-isolation.

Minister John Haggie revealed more information about the fatality in Monday's legislature, in response to pressure from the Opposition.

PC MHA David Brazil asked for clarification about whether the man had died from COVID-19 or another cause.

"My understanding is that COVID-19 will be put on the death certificate as a supplemental cause of death," Haggie said.

He would not provide a response to a direct question about whether the man was tested after he died, citing the family's privacy as a reason not to disclose that information.

Health Minister John Haggie would not respond to direct inquiries about COVID-19 testing on the man who died over the weekend. (House of Assembly)

Haggie instead pointed to a recommendation from the Conference Board of Canada that said Atlantic Canadian policies have been an "example" for the rest of the country to follow.

"At a time when there are over a thousand new cases a day in some provinces, we are seeing scattered cases, and we are controlling those as and when they appear," he said.

Brazil quoted from a CBC News report noting scattered, and sometimes inaccurate or misleading, information from the health department in recent days.

Haggie defended the department.

"Information evolves. Sometimes a test needs to be repeated. And rather than come out with inaccurate information, we wait, and we get it right," he said.

A woman in the Western Health region, between the ages of 60 and 69, who also travelled to Newfoundland and Labrador from Central Africa and is associated with the man who died over the weekend, was announced as a positive case on Sunday.

The man had been granted a travel exemption to come to the province.

The province's overall caseload is 277, with four deaths.

As of Monday, 44,296 people have been tested, including 175 people since Sunday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador