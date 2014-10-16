1 new case of COVID-19 in N.L. on Thanksgiving Monday

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday.

The new case is a man in the Central Health region between the ages of 20 and 39 years of age, said the Department of Health in a news release.

The case is travel-related. The Department of Health said the man is a resident of the province, and had returned home from work in Alberta. He has been in self-isolation since arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Department of Health said it has completed contact tracing in the case and has asked all close contacts to quarantine.

One person has recovered from the virus since yesterday's COVID-19 update, but with the one new case, the province remains at nine active cases overall. There have been 283 cases since the pandemic began.

46,792 people have been tested overall for the virus, an increase of 227 people in the last 24 hours.

Over the rest of the long weekend, there were three new cases of the virus, all recorded on Saturday in the Western Health region. Those three, all females below the age of 19, are related to a previous case, and the Department of Health said there was no risk of community transmission.

On Sunday, the province's chief medical officer of health advised travellers returning to Newfoundland and Labrador from New Brunswick to be vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19 in the 14 days after arrival, and call 811 if the need arises. They should also avoid large gatherings for two weeks.

Those statements come in the wake of several days of double-digit numbers of new cases recorded in the Moncton and Campbellton areas of New Brunswick. Those areas are now under tighter restrictions from its provincial government.

