N.L.'s chief medical officer of health holding briefing about COVID-19 rapid tests at 1 p.m. NT

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. NT to discuss what the provincial Health Department is calling "a new rapid antigen test initiative."

No other details were revealed in the department's media advisory, issued shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Some of Dr. Janice Fitzgerald's equivalents in other provinces are urging the public to begin wearing masks again as respiratory illness, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus cases are rising across the country, adding further pressure to already overwhelmed emergency departments and children's hospitals.

In October, Fitzgerald said there would have to be a significant impact to the health system, and an exhaustion of all other measures, to bring back COVID-19 restrictions like a mask mandate.

Even after N.L.'s mask mandate was lifted in March, Fitzgerald has recommended wearing one as a layer of protection.

Tuesday's media briefing will be live streamed on the provincial government's social media channels.

