Errors during the COVID-19 testing process have been uncovered, Eastern Health and the province's Department of Health announced Wednesday, resulting in the identification of two more positive cases, as well as revealing a positive case from this past weekend was actually negative.

The two new cases had gone unidentified for several days until an investigation at the province's public health laboratory in St. John's took a closer look into the testing examination process, a move sparked by the inquiry into a positive case announced Sunday, involving a woman in Western Newfoundland.

That woman's test result was in fact negative, Eastern Health announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon, and its misidentification was the result of a "data manipulation error" in the laboratory.

Two data files weren't matched correctly, generating the wrong report, Eastern Health said. The health authority said it has taken steps, such as modifying the labratory's workflow, to prevent that from happening again. It has also flagged the software vendor so they can also take preventative measures.

It's unclear how Wednesday's announced positive cases were initially misidentified. They involve a man and a woman in the Central Health region, both between 60 and 69 years old.

The cases are travel-related, with both residents of the province who had returned from Alberta. The health department said they are members of the same household and have been self-isolating since arrival.

The CEO of Eastern Health is set to address media about the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Flight advisory issued

Contact tracing by public health officials for the Central Health cases is completed, with anyone considered a close contact having been advised to quarantine.

The Department of Health is asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake, arriving on Nov. 6 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The investigation clears up questions that lingered for days after the Western Health case was announced, with no clear idea of how the woman, between the ages of 20 and 39, had contracted the virus. There has been no known cases of COVID-19 linked to community transmission in the province since May.

In the statement, Eastern Health apologized to the patients who initially received inaccurate results, as well as people who were unnecessarily tested.

The province has seven active cases with 287 people having recovered. To date, 55,586 people have been tested — 350 of those came in the last day.

The province's total caseload now stands 298.

