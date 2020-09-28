No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. on Monday
Province asking passengers on 2 WestJet flights to get tested
Contact tracing has so far turned up no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador related to a new case announced on the weekend.
The provincial government updated its numbers online Monday afternoon, showing the same total as the day before — 273 total cases with two active infections across the province.
Since Sunday, 230 people have been swabbed for the virus, bringing the total to 41,130 tests.
The last positive case was a man between 20 and 39, who lives in the Eastern Health region and was returning from Manitoba.
The Department of Health is also advising anyone who travelled Monday on WestJet flights 306 and 328, from Winnipeg to Toronto, and from Toronto to St. John's, respectively, to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.
Newfoundland and Labrador's shutout comes on the same day as Ontario set a solemn record for its most cases recorded in a single day — 700. Quebec also saw its numbers continue to surge, posting 750 new cases and facing new lockdown measures after a switch to the highest alert level.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.