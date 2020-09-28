No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. on Monday

Contact tracing has so far turned up no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador related to a new case announced on the weekend.

The provincial government updated its numbers online Monday afternoon, showing the same total as the day before — 273 total cases with two active infections across the province.

Since Sunday, 230 people have been swabbed for the virus, bringing the total to 41,130 tests.

The last positive case was a man between 20 and 39, who lives in the Eastern Health region and was returning from Manitoba.

The Department of Health is also advising anyone who travelled Monday on WestJet flights 306 and 328, from Winnipeg to Toronto, and from Toronto to St. John's, respectively, to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Newfoundland and Labrador's shutout comes on the same day as Ontario set a solemn record for its most cases recorded in a single day — 700. Quebec also saw its numbers continue to surge, posting 750 new cases and facing new lockdown measures after a switch to the highest alert level.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador