3 more COVID-19 deaths in N.L., hospitalizations tumble by 10
5 people are in critical care, up from 3 on Monday
After spiking earlier this week, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped sharply in Newfoundland and Labrador.
According to updated data released Wednesday by the provincial Health Department, there are 14 people in hospital because of the disease, down 10 from Monday's 24.
Five people are in critical care, up from three on Monday.
Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province, raising the total to 168.
All of the most recent deaths were the Eastern Health region: one person in their 60s, and two people who were in their 80s or older.
The department is also reporting 184 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday: 44 on Tuesday and 140 on Wednesday.
Those numbers, though, are not a true indication of the spread of COVID-19, since the Health Department is restricting PCR testing and in early March stopped releasing data on how much testing is being done.
