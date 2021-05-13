Community testing underway in southwest Newfoundland, after Codroy Valley cases

Anyone in the Codroy Valley or Port aux Basques area can register for testing on Thursday or Friday. Test sites have been set up at the St. Ann's Social Centre in Upper Ferry, and at the Port aux Basques Lion's Club. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

To get a grip on whether there's been community transmission of COVID-19 in southwestern Newfoundland, Western Health is embarking on widespread testing of anyone living in the area that includes the Codroy Valley or Port aux Basques.

The testing is "a proactive measure," according to Dr. Monika Dutt, the chief medical officer of health for Western Health, beginning on Thursday and running through to Friday.

As of Wednesday, there were three cases of COVID-19 in the Codroy Valley connected to Belanger Memorial School, in Upper Ferry. That school has moved to online learning and most students and staff have been tested, said Dutt.

"So far, it's been reassuring in that anyone who's been identified [as positive] has been a close contact, and we have not yet seen anyone who is unconnected to someone being positive, but we are still waiting for a number of results to come back," Dutt told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Thursday.

Dutt said the school cases are connected to a larger investigation of a group of people in the area who have tested positive, and "there is enough questions and enough concern" to do wider testing of the community. At this point there has been no community transmission uncovered, she said.

Public health has said the Codroy Valley cases are contagious variants of the coronavirus.

People can register for the testing via the province's online portal or by calling 811, and anyone from Rose Blanch-Harbour Le Cou to South Branch is eligible.

Dr. Monika Dutt, the medical officer of health for central and western Newfoundland, says at this point there has been no case of COVID-19 in the Codroy Valley connected to community transmission, but there is enough concern to warrant widespread testing. (Jing Kao-Beserve)

Alert Level 4

Alongside the testing effort, that same stretch of southwestern Newfoundland is now in Alert Level 4. That tightening of restrictions — which includes tamping down on visitation to the local hospital and personal care homes — will be in place for at least the next week.

Dutt said that move minimizes people's contacts and buys public health time to sift through test results and their investigative work.

"In the next few days to a week, we will have a good amount of information, and should we find that things are going well, we have only found a small group of people who are positive and no more, we will reassesses that alert level," she said.

As of Wednesday, there were 18 active cases in the Western Health area, and 81 active cases overall in the province.

