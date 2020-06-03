As next reopening phase nears, N.L. marks 6th straight day without a new case of COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Wednesday it will be even more important to adhere to health measures as the public begins to move around more under Alert Level 3. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador is nearing a week without a new cases of COVID-19, reporting zero new instances of the coronavirus for the sixth day in a row Wednesday.

The province's caseload stands at 261 with 256 people having recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths, leaving two active cases.

The provincial government has said keeping the daily number of new cases low. bodes well for moving to Alert Level 3, tentatively slated for Monday. Since the end of April, there have been four new cases total in the province.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said 12,619 people have been tested as of Wednesday's update from government — 186 in the last 24 hours, the most since May 5, nearly a month ago.

"This is another significant landmark in the plan for living with COVID-19, and it is thanks to your every effort that we are ready to enter this next level," Fitzgerald said, adding that it will be even more important to adhere to health measures as the public begins to move around more.

Watch the full June 3 update:

Under Alert Level 3, the following are permitted:

Gatherings at funerals and weddings with up to 20 people as long as physical distancing is maintained.

Overnight stays, with restrictions, at campsites.

Summer day camp operation, with restrictions.

Medium-risk sports, but spectators must maintain distance.

Outdoor pool operation, with capacity restrictions.

Reopening of private health clinics.

Reopening of retail stores, with restrictions.

Sales of scratch and break-open lottery tickets.

Reopening of spas, esthetic services, hair salons, tattoo shops and tanning salons.

Reopening of restaurants, with reduced capacity. Buffets remain prohibited.

Expansion of daycare services to 70 per cent capacity.

Fitzgerald said the province is still considering relaxed visitation rules for long-term care homes and will have more information about that in the coming days.

Travelling

Despite a low prevalence of COVID-19 in the province, the potential reopening of some businesses, and the resumption of some sports and recreational activities on Monday, Health Minister John Haggie said Newfoundland and Labrador is nowhere near ready for large gatherings beyond double-digits.

The health minister reiterated the importance of wearing non-medical masks when in public, adding that the province has lifted its recommendation that people travel only when necessary.

"What this means now is Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have reason to exercise discretion in travel. It's not just essential travel anymore," Haggie said.

"I think people need to be aware, that whatever you do in that way, you need to be conscious of physical distancing and masks as a backup."

PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLE COVE BEACH REOPEN <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMNEWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VOCMNEWS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NTVNewsNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTVNewsNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Yw4uOmoIvM">pic.twitter.com/Yw4uOmoIvM</a> —@townoflbmcoc

Fitzgerald said people should still stay within their bubble, keep contacts outside that bubble as low as possible, and consider protecting high risk family members by not visiting at all.

Expanded testing

Following Eastern Health's announcement Tuesday that it is expanding COVID-19 testing to anyone admitted to a hospital, Haggie said Wednesday the province's other three health authorities will be doing the same.

"Don't feel that when you get your appointment that you need to ring 811 to organize this. This will be organized for you, through the regional health authority. They will organize both the test, prior to your attendance, as well as the appointment for whatever the procedure is," Haggie said.

Fitzgerald said it is important to know if a person will need to be isolated before going in for a procedure.

