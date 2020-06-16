No hospitalizations, no new COVID-19 cases as N.L. marks 3 months of pandemic measures

For the 19th straight day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The numbers remain steady at 261 total cases, with three deaths and 257 recoveries leaving one active case in the province. For the first time since March 27, there is no one in the hospital because of the virus.

Tuesday marks three months since school closures were announced and the health-care system made drastic changes to limit procedures and visitors.

To date, 14,921 people have been tested, an increase of 204 since Monday's update.

Things look a lot different in the province now, as hospitals are getting busier with routine appointments and the education minister has announced plans to open schools in September.

Provincial officials did not hold a news conference on Tuesday, but updated the province through a press release in the early afternoon.

On March 16, the province had one presumptive case of COVID-19, and began taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus. It was a provincial holiday, and health officials made the decision not to allow kids to return to school the following day.

All three levels of courts made a decision the same day to postpone all trials and in-person appearances. It was announced last week that those will resume on June 29.

Hospitals cancelled all non-urgent procedures and banned all visitors from entering facilities to see loved ones. Those restrictions have now been eased, with many procedures being given the green light to proceed.

A restriction was placed on long-term-care homes that limited residents to one designated visitor. A week later, the homes were closed to all visitors. Those restrictions have now been eased, going back to the one designated visitor rule.

