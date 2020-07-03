Another day, another zero: COVID-19 streak continues on 1st day of Atlantic bubble

As the border opens up and people begin flooding in, there are no new known cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A news release sent Friday by the provincial government shows another 138 people were tested since Thursday, but none tested positive for the virus.

The total number of cases in the province remains at 261, with zero active cases for the last 16 days and no new cases for the last 36 days.

In total, 18,356 people have been tested.

The province opened its borders to travellers from Atlantic Canada on Friday, without requiring them to self-isolate upon arrival. Across the region, all four provinces posted zero new cases on Friday.

