N.L.'s COVID-19 caseload steady with no new cases, no new recoveries

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and no new recoveries.

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, all but one — a person in the Eastern Health region — aboard two ships anchored in Conception Bay. There are 31 positive cases aboard the Princess Santa Joana, a Portuguese fishing vessel with 39 crew members, according to Portuguese news outlet SAPO 24, and 14 positive cases aboard the Iver Ambition.

According to Friday's media release from the Department of Health, testing of the Princess Santa Joana crew continues, while testing of the Iver Ambition's crew is complete, and all crew members are in isolation. One crew member of the Princess Santa Joana is in hospital.

To date, 163,841 people have been tested, including 166 since Thursday's update.

According to the latest information provided by the provincial government, 81 per cent of the eligible population of Newfoundland and Labrador has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 37 per cent has had a second dose.