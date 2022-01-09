2 more people in hospital with COVID-19 in N.L.

There are now six people in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Two more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to six.

According to numbers released by the province's Department of Health and Community Services in a tweet Sunday, the positivity rate has increased to 12 per cent, after dipping to 9.4 per cent on Saturday.

A total of 3,057 tests were done in the past 24 hours, the department said — more than 1,600 fewer than were announced in Saturday's update.

With 367 new cases reported Sunday, there are currently 4,944 active cases in the province.

Of the new cases Sunday, 203 are in the Eastern Health region, 55 are in the Central Health region, 45 are in the Western Health region and 54 are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Ten cases were from private tests conducted outside of the regional health authorities.

The number of new confirmed cases each day may not represent the true spread of the virus, however, as the health department has advised anyone who is a close contact of a case and has symptoms to assume they are positive for COVID-19. Test results can also take up to five days, according to the province's COVID-19 website.

