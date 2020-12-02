Furey, Haggie and Fitzgerald set for COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. NT

Newfoundland and Labrador's premier and top public health officials will once again provide a live update on the province's pandemic situation in the second of three scheduled briefings this week, at 2 p.m. NT.

The media briefing with Premier Andrew Furey, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube channel.

On Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province dropped to 33, as four people recovered from the virus. There was one new case, in the Eastern Health region, of a man in his 50s who had recently returned to the province from work in British Columbia.

Also on Tuesday, the province increased its information-gathering from anyone arriving into Newfoundland and Labrador from elsewhere in Canada. All travellers, including rotational workers, must fill out an online form 30 days prior to their arrival.

They will then receive a reference number that must be presented to border officials when they get to the province. People crossing the border between Labrador West and Fermont, Quebec will not have to fill out the form electronically in advance.

62,841 people have been tested for the virus in the province since the pandemic hit. The province's overall caseload stands at 339, with 302 recoveries and four deaths.

