N.L. now has lowest active COVID caseload among Canada's provinces

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the day after the province lifted its mask requirements, the Department of Health said.

With one new recovery on Wednesday, the province's active caseload drops to five, which is the lowest number of active cases of Canada's 10 provinces. Two of the territories have smaller caseloads.

Two people are in hospital, both of whom are crew members from vessels that were anchored off the coast of Newfoundland in July.

A presumptive positive case announced Friday has now been determined to be negative for COVID-19, according to the department.

The Atlantic region recorded a total of 18 new cases Wednesday: 13 in New Brunswick, three in Nova Scotia, and two in P.E.I.

To date, 264,998 tests have been administered in Newfoundland and Labrador, an increase of 452 since Monday's update.

As of Monday, according to the provincial government's COVID-19 website, 712,236 doses of vaccine had been administered. Nearly 63 per cent of the eligible population has received two doses, while more than 84 per cent have received at least one.

