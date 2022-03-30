N.L. reports 7 more deaths from COVID-19 as ICU admissions rise
Overall hospitalizations remain stable at 40 but the number of patients in critical care has risen to 11.
ICU admissions have nearly quadrupled in a week
Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since Monday.
Two of the people who died were in the Central Health region and five were in the Eastern Health region. One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and four were 80 or older.
Eleven people are in the intensive-care unit, nearly quadruple the number of ICU admissions one week ago. Hospitalizations have remained stable at 40, the lower end of what health officials have said is the province's maximum capacity.
The province also reported 920 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday: 350 on Tuesday and 570 on Wednesday.
