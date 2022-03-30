N.L. reports 7 more deaths from COVID-19 as ICU admissions rise

Seven people have died due to COVID-19 since Monday in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since Monday.

Two of the people who died were in the Central Health region and five were in the Eastern Health region. One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and four were 80 or older.

Eleven people are in the intensive-care unit, nearly quadruple the number of ICU admissions one week ago. Hospitalizations have remained stable at 40, the lower end of what health officials have said is the province's maximum capacity.

The province also reported 920 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday: 350 on Tuesday and 570 on Wednesday.