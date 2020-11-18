Some workers tested negative early in self-isolation but positive later: Haggie

Health officials are trying to figure out where one of the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province came from.

Two new cases were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday. Both are in the Eastern Health region.

One of them is a woman in her 50s, and it's not clear how she contracted the virus. The Health Department says she is a resident of the province, and has been isolating.

Premier Andrew Furey, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will provide an update at 12:30 p.n. NT in the regular weekly briefing.

Contact tracing for the case of unknown origin is underway, according to the department.

Tuesday's other case can be traced back to rotational work in Ontario.

Rotational workers have initially tested negative: Haggie

Newfoundland and Labrador relaxed its rules for rotational workers in September, and announced Nov. 2 that the shortened quarantine period did not result in any community transition.

Rotational workers receive a COVID-19 swab on Day 5 of their isolation period. If they receive a negative result, then they may leave isolation on Day 7.

However, Haggie confirmed to CBC's Newfoundland Morning on Wednesday that the province has had cases where a person has initially tested negative for the virus, then developed symptoms and tested positive later in the mandatory two-week isolation period.

Some of those cases include rotational workers, he said.

"My understanding is that there have been a couple who have gone on to develop symptoms and acquire a positive test within that 14-day window," he said Wednesday.

"We've seen people who develop symptoms fairly late, and some of those have had a negative test earlier on."

Record flu shots

One-third of the province has already received a flu vaccine, Haggie also said Wednesday.

So far 166,689 people, or 32 per cent of the population, have had the shot. Another 50,000 appointments are booked, he said.

If those vaccines are completed in the next 30 days, it'll be a record for the province, with nearly half the population inoculated.

Officials have set a lofty goal this season, aiming for an 80 per cent vaccination rate to keep pressure on hospitals to a minimum.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were nine active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador