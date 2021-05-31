N.L. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, neither related to central, western clusters

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, neither of which are associated with a cluster in Stephenville or a cluster in central Newfoundland.

Parts of the province related to both clusters have already moved to Alert Level 4 in a bid to clampdown on any further spread.

It's the fewest number of new daily cases in the province since April 29.

The first new case is a woman in the Central Health region in her 50s. She is a contact of a previous case, not associated with the cluster.

The second new case is a woman in the Western Health region, also in her 50s, who had travelled internationally.

The province also reported five more recoveries on Monday, all in the Central Health region. There are now 101 active cases. Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health said a case reported Thursday in the Western Health region remains under investigation.

Cases reported May 20 and May 28 in the Central Health region also remain under investigation. There is one presumptive positive case related to the case reported on Friday, May 28 in the Central Health region.

Expanded testing in Stephenville

With Monday's numbers, the Stephenville cluster stands at 11 cases with three presumptive positive cases, according to the Department of Health media release. Expanded testing began Monday at the Stephenville Dome for anyone in Stephenville and Kippens without symptoms as part of an expanded public health effort to contain the cluster.

Health officials are asking people between the ages of 12 and 30 in particular to get tested.

The central Newfoundland cluster stands at 63 confirmed cases fuelled by the contagious B1617 variant first found in India. There is one probable case associated with the cluster and no presumptive positive cases, said the Health Department.

The source of infection for both clusters remain under investigation by public health.

There are now two areas of the province under Alert Level 4: the swath of central Newfoundland from Badger to Gambo, and a section of the island's west coast from St. George's to the Port au Port Peninsula, an area that includes Stephenville and communities on routes 460, 461, 462, 463 and 490.

Vaccination clinics continue to operate in both areas.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is expected to provide an update on Stephenville Primary's operations for Tuesday. The school was closed Monday as staff and students awaited test results; four cases were associated the school as of Sunday.

All other schools in the region under Alert Level 4 are open.

To date, 146,538 people have been tested.

As of May 29, just under 60 per cent of the eligible population in Newfoundland and Labrador had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That translates into 289,885 out of 483,400 people who are aged 12 and up, according to the N.L. government website.

