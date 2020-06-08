N.L. celebrates Alert Level 3 with no new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador reached a new milestone on Monday, moving to Alert Level 3 of its reopening plan which allows more freedom, travelling throughout the province and the first wave of retail stores coming back online since March.

The province also reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for an 11th consecutive day.

The province's caseload stands at 261, with three deaths and 256 people having recovered. There are two active cases. One person is in hospital.

As of Monday's update, 13,449 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 114 in the most recent day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said the province did well through Alert Level 4, but adhering to government health measures and proper hygiene is still the top priority.

"This is a huge step forward and only made possible through our dedicated collaborative actions, tenacity and diligence," said Fitzgerald.

"As with the previous levels of our plan, public health officials will be continuously monitoring our situation and as things evolve so will we. Our success in Alert Level 3 will depend on each of us."

During a prior update, Health Minister John Haggie said the move is closer to what will become the new normal, at least until a vaccine is developed and becomes widely available.

Ferry services for Labrador

Meanwhile, Premier Dwight Ball said Monday that ferry services for Labrador's north coast will resume on June 14. The Kamutik W will begin accepting freight for delivery beginning Monday.

Passenger capacity has been set at 53 people to abide by physical distancing measures.

"They're setting aside a number of spaces for each community, which is good news for the residents along the north coast of Labrador, keeping in mind those are fewer numbers than last year per trip than last year simply because of the guidelines that have been put in place," Ball said.

"That will be the earliest that we've seen passenger and freight service to the north coast, and it's three weeks ahead of last year."

It's only a week and a day into June, but it's already a month of significance for the province and the fight against COVID-19.

Ahead of Monday's in-person briefing with the provincial government, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador in June. The last new case was May 31.

Today is also significant as it marks a move to Alert Level 3, which loosens some public health restrictions and regulations.

You can watch the update, led by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie, live at 2 p.m. NT on our Facebook and YouTube channels.

The latest data, released Sunday afternoon via email, said the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 261. There are two active cases in the province, as 256 people have recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths. In total, 13,335 people have been tested for COVID-19.

