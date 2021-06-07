N.L. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, both in central Newfoundland

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, both in central Newfoundland.

The first is a woman between 50 and 59, while the second is a man between 60 and 69, the Department of Health said in a news release. Both travelled within Canada.

With no new recoveries, the number of active cases in the province ticks up to 70.

Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19.

Public health officials are still dealing with clusters that broke out in recent weeks in central and western Newfoundland. There are 30 cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster in the Western region, along with two presumptive positive case, and 69 confirmed cases in the Central region cluster, along with two probable cases and one presumptive case.

The investigations into both clusters are still ongoing, according to the government.

The investigation into a case reported May 20 in the Central Health region has concluded with public health officials unable to identify a source. This is known as a non-epidemiologically linked case and indicates that there is, or was, an unknown case of COVID-19.

"This could happen for any number of reasons including the individual may have been asymptomatic and recovered; the individual may have left the province; or, the individual did not seek testing," reads a release from the Department of Health.

Cases from May 27 and June 3-5 in the Western Health region remain under investigation.

The St. George's-Stephenville-Port-au-Port region remains in Alert Level 4. The full list of restrictions can be found here.

Newfoundland's northeast coast is in Alert Level 3. The full list of restrictions can be found here.

The remainder of the province is in Alert Level 2.

A total of 150,792 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the province's four health authorities, including 490 in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, 65 per cent of the eligible population of the province — or 318,238 people — had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.