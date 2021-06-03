6 more cases of COVID-19 in N.L., as St. George's-area residents urged to get tested

Six more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Two of the new cases reported Thursday are related to a cluster in central Newfoundland and are contacts of previous cases. One is a male under 20, and the other is a woman between 20 and 39. The third case is related to the cluster — a female under the age of 20 and a contact of a previous case.

There are two more positive cases in the Western Health region, and the source of the virus is unknown. One is a women between 20 and 39 years old, and the other is a woman in her 50s.

The sixth case is in a male in the Eastern Health region between 20 and 39 who recently travelled within Canada.

St. George's-area cases not linked to Stephenville-area cluster

Western Health says people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the St. George's area who are not linked to the Stephenville-area cluster.

To determine if there is community spread, says the health authority, there will be a new temporary testing site open in St. George's on Friday.

All residents of St. George's, Barachois Brook, Shallop Cove, Flat Bay, St. Theresa's and Journois should get tested for COVID-19 even if they don't have symptoms, especially people age 12 to 40, according to Western Health.

To arrange testing, individuals are asked to complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or to call 811. Residents will be contacted to book an appointment. Testing will be available on Friday and Saturday at a temporary drive-up testing site at the Siki Bennett Memorial Stadium in St. George's.

Infections are happening in people who have not yet been vaccinated, and the health authority is urging everyone to get their vaccine.

There are vaccine appointments available in Stephenville on Thursday Lourdes on Friday, and Stephenville on Sunday. In St. George's on Saturday, there is a walk-in vaccination clinic at the St. Joseph's Parish Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. People can book an appointment here.

Anyone with symptoms is advised to self-isolate. People who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate unless they have been advised to do so by public health.

Cluster counts

As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases associated with the central Newfoundland cluster, as well as two probable cases and one presumptive positive case. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 23 confirmed cases and two presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster, the source of which remains under investigation.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new recoveries Thursday, leaving the province's caseload steady at 90. Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19, up from one person Wednesday.

The breakdown of active cases is:

12 in the Eastern Health region.

44 in the Central Health region.

34 in the Western Health region.

Zero in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador