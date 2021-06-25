No new COVID-19 cases in N.L., Western cluster investigation over with no source found

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for the third straight day.

There are also no new recoveries, so the active caseload holds steady at seven.

One person is in hospital due to the coronavirus. In total, seven people in province have died of COVID-19.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is over, and the source has not been found.

"The risk to the public is deemed to be low at this time," reads a statement from the Health Department released Friday afternoon.

The province's four regional health authorities say they have each added thousands of new vaccination appointments. In keeping with the new policy announced Tuesday of this week, people can no longer select Moderna or Pfizer when booking the appointment. (The exception is 12- to 18-year-olds, who must receive Pfizer.)

Clinics are instead labelled "mNRA appointments." People will be offered whatever vaccine is available at the clinic during their scheduled appointment. Anyone who wants a different vaccine can leave and rebook their appointment, but health agencies and officials are stressing that Pfizer and Moderna are essentially interchangeable and people should take whatever is available.

Appointments for people at risk for allergic reactions

Eastern Health is setting up vaccine appointments for people who need to get their vaccination in a hospital-like setting because they are at a higher risk of a having a severe allergic reaction.

These people would have been referred to the health authority by their doctor or public health. Eastern Health will contact them to set up an appointment time. Clinics in St. John's are happening Monday and Tuesday, while clinics in other parts of the region are still being scheduled. Anyone who has questions can call 709-752-4337 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

