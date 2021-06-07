'You will not be left behind,' Fitzgerald says, as more vaccine clinics added

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries on Wednesday, leaving the active caseload at 13 as the province's borders open to the rest of Atlantic Canada.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said the province remains on track to lift travel restrictions as planned on July 1.

Rebooking second-dose appointments has frustrated many people, as the province accelerates its rollout plan.

"You will not be left behind. There will be an appointment for you even if you do not see any openings right now," Fitzgerald said. In many cases, she added, people are able to book their second doses almost two months earlier than anticipated.

"Check back periodically on your health authority website, or contact your pharmacy or physician to book your Moderna vaccine."

Premier Andrew Furey asked the public to be patient as vaccines continue to roll out.

"This is a good problem to have, at the end of the day," Furey said. "Imagine if we were here last year talking about how fast we can get out the second doses."

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19 in N.L. and a total of 157,959 people have been tested to date, including 350 since Tuesday's update.

As of Monday, about 76 per cent of the province's eligible population had received at least one dose of vaccine. Just over 10 per cent have received two doses.

"Nationally the epidemiology continues to trend in the right direction, with just over 600 new cases reported in the country yesterday," said Fitzgerald. "Provincially we've had only two cases reported in the last week, and all indicators signal that we'll be able to move to Step 1 on July 1."

This is a developing news story. A previous version of this story is below.

As Newfoundland and Labrador's vaccination rates continue to inch upward, it's become a bit of a sore spot with some people over the last few days for a couple of reasons.

It will no doubt be the subject of some of the questions at today's COVID-19 regularly scheduled briefing at 1 p.m. NT, live streamed on the provincial government' YouTube channel.

The news that second dose appointments beyond Aug. 6 were being cancelled — in order to be moved up, thanks to an influx of more vaccine supply — was initially welcomed.

But some people have found things since then a bit frustrating. First, while tens of thousands of vaccine appointments were added starting Monday, many people were left without one. Pfizer-BioNTech appointments, in particular, were scarce and then all but non-existent. More were added Tuesday, but still complaints remained.

Then, Health Minister John Haggie announced a significant change Tuesday. People could no longer choose when booking an appointment whether they wanted to receive Pfizer or Moderna, and that change would be retroactive to people who had already booked a vaccine-specific appointment over the last few days.

"Both vaccines are equivalent. There is good science there that it doesn't really matter whether it's a Pfizer or a Moderna, and our argument is we will offer what we got," Haggie said.

Instead, clinics will simply be labelled mRNA vaccination clinics. If you don't like what's available, you can choose to not get a shot while you're at the clinic and rebook.

Will it affect 2nd dose rates?

Canadian health authorities, including Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, have stressed mixing and matching Pfizer and Moderna are safe, due to the fact that they both use a similar mRNA technology.

Doctors in Toronto talk about people walking out of vaccination clinics when they are told they're getting Moderna instead of Pfizer.

"Don't refuse Moderna. It's a really good vaccine — it's easily the equivalent of Pfizer," said Dr. Gerald Evans, the medical director of infection prevention and control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and chair of infectious diseases at Queen's University.

In reaction to the change announced by Haggie on Tuesday, some N.L. residents on Twitter said they wouldn't be mixing vaccines.

Gut feeling..because of this a lot will not be getting their second dose —@CapitaJim

When I booked my 2nd shot there was option of choice. I selected Pfizer. If I don’t have a choice why have it as an option when I booked? Why change this after thousands selected their option. If there wasn’t a choice make it known prior to any rebooking started. —@WendyPenney7

I’m thinking there will be a lot of people who will leave the clinics without getting vaccinated. Seems like every week they are saying something new. —@rozrose007

The province's case count continues to head in the right direction. On Tuesday, there were just 13 active cases.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador