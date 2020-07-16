N.L. records 6 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, extending the province's latest streak to six days.

There continues to be one active case: a man in his 50s, who is a resident of this province, returned home from the United States.

Upon his return, he self-isolated, and all of his close contacts were tested, showing negative results. He is not in hospital.

Prior to that, the province hadn't had a new case for six straight weeks.

The total caseload for Newfoundland and Labrador is 262. Of that tally, 258 people have recovered and three people have died from the virus.

To date, 21,419 people have been tested. That's an additional 285 tests since Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald urged people to remember that new cases of the virus are expected, and a person who tests positive needs "our support and our understanding, not our judgment and disdain."

Borders, bubbles and beyond

Borders, and the possible further reopening of some of them, continue to dominate the talk of the pandemic.

At this week's in-person live briefing on COVID-19, Premier Dwight Ball bristled at a question about him "backtracking" on the idea of a countrywide bubble, saying July 17 was only ever mentioned as the earliest possible date for expanding.

On June 24, when Ball first floated the idea of a Canada-wide bubble, he said it would first require that N.L. keep its COVID-19 cases low. Since that time, there has been one new case in the province. He also said at the time that epidemiology in other provinces would have to be considered in the decisions made with public health officials.

No decision has been made on whether to open to the rest of the country, but Ball said people would be given "plenty of notice" before travel is expanded further.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has said this week the province is "considering various options for allowing some travel into New Brunswick for those who live close to the Quebec-New Brunswick borders."

Premier Dwight Ball said this week the busiest point of entry in the province is the Quebec-Labrador border. (Lee Pitts)

That could include expanding the bubble to Gaspé and other regions of Quebec, Higgs told CBC New Brunswick, but "any decision will be based on an assessment of public health risks."

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball doesn't seem overly keen on that idea.

He acknowledged that residents of Labrador City, Wabush and Fermont, Que., are permitted to travel only among these three communities, if they are asymptomatic.

But that "doesn't necessarily mean that we would be OK with" New Brunswick allowing in Gaspé Peninsula-area residents, Ball said.

