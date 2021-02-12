Watch here: Daily COVID-19 count in N.L drops to 50

Newfoundland and Labrador's top doctor announced 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, in a whirlwind week that has brought metro St. John's to a standstill.

Schools and non-essential businesses in the region were closed Thursday to regain control of this week's spiralling outbreak.

All but three of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region.

"There are significant and growing numbers of families and businesses that have been potentially exposed to COVID," the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, said in a briefing Friday afternoon.

She estimates thousands in the metro area are in isolation.

There are 260 active cases in the province, with 244 of those being reported in the last five days.

Friday's report was exactly half of the 100 cases announced on Thursday.

The province had 395 total cases of COVID-19 in 2020.

Fitzgerald warned that the virus is on the move, showing up in communities far from the capital, and reiterated the province's new protocol, which encourages anyone with a single symptom of COVID-19 to book a test.

"As we expected, we are starting to find cases outside of the metro area, spreading through the Avalon and beyond," she said. "So no matter where you live in Newfoundland and Labrador, you need to get tested, even if you have one symptom."

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below:

As cases of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket in the St. John's area, officials are set to give an update on the pandemic in Newfoundland and Labrador at 2 p.m. NT.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Heath Minister John Haggie for the briefing, which will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube page.

Wednesday marked the most new cases announced in a single day in the province, with 53, a record shattered by Thursday's 100 new cases. The majority of the cases involved people under the age of 20, and all but one of them were in the Eastern Health region.

Testing has also sped up dramatically, with 1,667 people tested for the virus on Thursday, a two-fold increase from Wednesday.

As of Thursday there were 210 active cases, the highest active number to date.

The outbreak's spiralling is occurring simultaneously with political tumult. On Thursday, in-person voting in 18 districts on the Avalon Peninsula was postponed as Elections NL staff dropped out, citing COVID-19 concerns or complications. The chief electoral officer defended that move Friday amid questions about its legality.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador