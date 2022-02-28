2 more COVID-19 deaths in N.L., as more health restrictions are lifted

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador — the 65th and 66th deaths from the virus since the pandemic first hit the province nearly two years ago.

Notice of the deaths came in a Public Health media release Monday, the same day some public health restrictions were loosened.

One of the deaths was a woman over 80 years old in the Eastern Health region. The other was a man in his 60s, living in the Central Health region.

According to the release — the first update since Friday — the number of people hospitalized because of the virus dropped one, down to 19.

But there are now two more people in critical care, raising the total to six.

Health officials are also reporting 879 new cases of COVID-19 in the province since Friday, though Public Health has continued to narrow the criteria for who gets tested, and therefore which cases are counted in that total.

Of Monday's 327 new cases, 257 are in the Eastern Health region, 17 are in the Central Health region, 25 are in Western Health, and 28 are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health area.

The Health Department also recorded 296 new cases on Saturday and 256 on Sunday.

The number of new cases over the past three days outweighs the number of recoveries, raising the province's known active case total to 2,235.

Public Health has also administered 3,522 tests since Friday's update, with a positivity rate of 25 per cent.

Monday marked another milestone in the move toward reopening the province, as public health restrictions on team sports eased, and gathering and capacity limits were raised.

As well, travellers into the province no longer need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government has set March 14 as a target date to lift all remaining public health measures.

