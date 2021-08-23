Potential COVID-19 exposure on Marine Atlantic crossing as N.L. reports 2 new cases

The Department of Health is advising all passengers who travelled in the deck 7 seating area of the MV Blue Puttees from North Sydney to Port aux Basques to get tested for COVID-19. (Paul Pigott/CBC)

As Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, some passengers and crew who recently travelled on a Marine Atlantic ferry are being asked to get tested because of a possible exposure.

Those who were aboard the MV Blue Puttees when it crossed from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., for the night crossing on Thursday, Aug. 19 are being asked to arrange for a test.

In a media release Monday, Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health advised all passengers who travelled in the seating area of deck seven to arrange for testing. Passengers who travelled in the cabin area do not need to get tested.

In the release, the department said a traveller tested positive for the virus and there is a possibility that other passengers may have been exposed.

Public health is advising anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate until they receive a negative test result. Passengers without symptoms do not have to isolate, but are advised to monitor for symptoms and follow self-isolation rules based on their vaccination status.

Passengers can arrange testing by calling 811 or completing the online self-assessment.

2 new cases

Meanwhile, the province reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend along with one recovery, leaving 15 active cases.

One of the cases is travel-related, and involves a woman in her 20s or 30s in the Labrador-Grenfell region who travelled within Canada.

The other new confirmed case is a man aged 20-39 in the Eastern Health region, and is a close contact of a previous case.

No one is currently in hospital due to the virus.

Almost 268,000 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in Newfoundland and Labrador. The province announced two new cases on Monday. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An investigation into cluster of COVID-19 cases in the St. John's stemming from travel has now identified five connected cases, according to the department — up one from Friday's update.

The risk of spread related to the cluster is low.

A total of 267,768 COVID tests have now been administered in the province, an additional 610 since Friday.

