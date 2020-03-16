Keep kids home from school if you're worried about COVID-19, says school board director

The director of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is telling parents to keep their kids home if they aren't comfortable sending them to school.

Tony Stack said the situation is evolving hour by hour, and a further update on schools could come later Monday.

Schools across the province are closed Monday for the St. Patrick's Day holiday, but are slated to open Tuesday morning.

"I've been literally inundated with emails from the parent community and other interested parties. and there is a high level of angst," Stack told The St. John's Morning Show just after 7 a.m.

"If a parent feels the level of angst and the concern over this is such that they would prefer to keep their child home, then do so."

In a statement Monday morning, the province's Federation of School Councils called on government to close schools, saying it too has been "inundated" with calls and emails from worried parents and council members.

Tony Stack, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District director of education, said the COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly. (Sherry Vivan/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is the only Atlantic province not to announce school closures as of Monday morning.

The province has one case of COVID-19 so far — a woman returning to the Labrador-Grenfell Health region from a Caribbean cruise. More presumptive positive cases are expected.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as of Sunday afternoon. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

On Sunday, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said it's not time to shut down yet.

"If you do that too early, then you have kids out of school for a very long period of time and it may not have the full intended response," Fitzgerald told reporters.

It could lead to elderly grandparents taking care of young children whose parents are still at work, thus increasing the risk for elderly people.

A big reason the other provinces closed schools, Fitzgerald said, is because it coincides with March break and there were concerns about students coming back from vacation destinations. That's not a problem in Newfoundland and Labrador yet, as students don't go on break until Easter.

Are our schools positioned and equipped to implement the recommendations effectively as proposed by Dr. Fitzgerald? - Dean Ingram

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Dean Ingram said he has questions about the decision to keep schools open, given they were already concerned about overcrowded classrooms before there was a global pandemic.

"Are our schools positioned and equipped to implement the recommendations effectively as proposed by Dr. Fitzgerald?" Ingram said.

"Many people, including myself, are failing to see how government policy regarding social distancing and hygiene, large gatherings and so on are consistent with our schools remaining open."

At least one of the elected trustees at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is criticizing the decision to keep schools open.

Peter Whittle, trustee for the metro St. John's region, said in a Facebook post Sunday night it's time to close schools across the province.

"If you share my opinion write the [NLESD] and let them know. Don't send your kids to school. Empty buses and classrooms will strongly make the point," he wrote.

"I'd rather look back and be criticized for overreacting."

Whittle wants to see schools close effective immediately until the end of Easter break.

St. Bonaventure's College is a private Catholic school in St. John's that's been open for more than 160 years. (stbons.ca)

Private schools won't be waiting for the call to come from the provincial government.

St. Bonaventure's College in St. John's is shutting the doors Wednesday to its kindergarten to Grade 12 students. The school will switch to an online learning platform instead of teaching face-to-face.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, a private Catholic school in Corner Brook, is also closing effective immediately until at least March 27.

"We firmly believe that we need to be proactive and make every effort to help prevent the spreading of the virus," read a letter sent to parents.

The Innu school board in Labrador also made the decision to close its schools for the next two weeks. The decision applies to the Mushua Innu Natuashish School and Sheshatshiu Innu School.

Hospitals cut back services

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball will meet with opposition leaders on Monday morning to discuss "shared priorities" and responses to COVID-19, according to a statement sent out on Sunday.

The province's health-care facilities are taking steps to reduce the number of people relying on its services before any more cases are diagnosed.

Any non-urgent surgeries are being rebooked, as well as appointments at outpatient clinics. All cancer care and dialysis will continue, as well as Doorways mental health services and in-patient rehabilitation services.

Residents at long-term care homes are permitted only one designated visitor. Patients staying in hospitals are not allowed any visitors, unless they are dying, giving birth or are children who need their parents.

All volunteering is suspended for the time being, but university and college student placements will continue.

Jerry Earle, the head of the largest public sector union in the province, said there are growing concerns about the health and safety of frontline health-care workers.

"While we have been pleased with the response by the government and officials in some regards, such as with the sick note and leave policy, we are falling short in other key areas," Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, wrote in a letter to media on Monday morning. "Too many workers lack the proper personal protective equipment, supplies, information, training, and protocols. This, combined with mixed messages on the communication front, has caused confusion, tension, and anxiety amongst many of our members."

Earle said the union is concerned the province is not erring enough on the side of caution.

