Precautions, advisories remain in effect following N.L's first presumptive case of COVID-19

The day after the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, many precautions remain in effect around travel and public events.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced Saturday evening that a woman who recently returned to the province from a Caribbean cruise is the first presumptive case of the disease.

Fitzgerald said the woman is self-isolating and contact tracing has begun to find any people the woman may have come into contact with.

She also recommended avoiding all non-essential travel outside of Canada. Any travellers who arrive in the province from outside the country should self-isolate for 14 days.

Fitzgerald said Saturday that closing schools would likely not reduce the spread of COVID-19 at this point.

Anyone who has travelled and returned to work prior to Saturday's announcement should continue working unless they begin showing symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of the disease, like fever, cough or difficulty breathing, should call 811 for further info.

A number of churches on the northeast Avalon cancelled services Sunday, in line with the province's directives to cancel or postpone events that can bring large groups of people together.

In a statement posted on the ECHL website Saturday night, league Commissioner Ryan Crelin announced that the remainder of the 2019-2020 hockey season would be cancelled, keeping the Newfoundland Growlers off the ice for the coming months.

Many events to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day weekend have also been cut down around the St. John's area.

The province has recommended foregoing any event with more than 250 people.

