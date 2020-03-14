Empty rinks, vacant slopes: COVID-19 measures kick into gear in N.L.

Mile One in St. John's has suspended all operations because of concerns about limiting exposure to novel coronavirus. (Jen White/CBC)

Sweeping directives arising from the COVID-19 outbreak have reached into corners of daily life in Newfoundland and Labrador, affecting everything from hockey games to plays to community fundraisers.

Cancellations and postponements have become common in the last few days, especially focused on events that can draw groups of people together.

For instance, a Relay for Life fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society that would have concluded Saturday at Memorial University was scrubbed, because of MUN's decision to cancel events involving more than 25 people, other than classes and labs.

Hockey — a weekend staple for many people — was off the agenda. Mile One effectively closed Friday night, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said, with the Growlers already iced because of a decision made by their league. Play for the St. John's Edge basketball team is also suspended.

Cities and towns on the northeast Avalon — including St. John's, Mount Pearl, Conception Bay South, Paradise and Torbay — have closed recreation facilities and halted many public meetings.

Hockey NL has suspended all games at all levels it governs — minor, junior and senior — until further notice.

Marble Mountain, Newfoundland and Labrador's most popular ski hill, halted all activity on Friday.

On Saturday, the Newfoundland and Labrador government launched a new web page to present COVID-19 information to the public.

So far, Newfoundland and Labrador has not recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus that has caused upheaval worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday, prompting jurisdictions — including Newfoundland and Labrador — to take action to limit the number of new infections that may occur.

