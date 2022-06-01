N.L. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest level in nearly 5 months

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Newfoundland and Labrador has plummeted nearly two-thirds over the past week.

According to the latest numbers, posted Wednesday to the provincial Health Department's website, the number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus has dropped from 13 to five, the lowest total since Jan. 11. Two of those people are in critical care, the same number as the May 25 update.

Public Health is also reporting that two more people have died in the past week — one in the Eastern Health region, the other in the Western Health region. One was in their 70s and the other was 80 or older.

The deaths raise the provincial total to 184.

Wednesday's update also marked the end of a string of record-setting months for pandemic deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.

There were 18 deaths reported in May, making it the first month of 2022 in which the number of COVID-19 deaths was not a new record.

There were 21 deaths reported in January, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic at the time. That was followed by 26 deaths reported in February, 44 in March and 54 in April.

But the number of new reported cases is up slightly from last week. Public Health officials say were 408 new cases between May 26 and June 1, up from 366 the previous week. However, those numbers are not necessarily a true indication of the spread of COVID-19 since the province has restricted testing and no longer releases the number of people being tested.

