N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19, confirms 2 more aboard anchored cargo ship

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but two more have been confirmed aboard the Iver Ambition cargo ship, currently anchored in Conception Bay.

This brings the total of confirmed positive cases aboard the ship to 14 of its crew members and the province's active caseload to 16. All crew members are still isolating on the ship, and there is no risk to the community, the Department of Health said in a media release.

There are no new recoveries being reported, and there is no one in hospital due to COVID-19. All of the province's active cases are currently in the Eastern Health region.

To date, 162,451 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province, including 246 since Thursday's update.

The province reached a milestone Monday with more than half a million doses of vaccine administered. As of Friday, over 80 per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose and slightly over 28 per cent received two doses.

The Department of Health plans to issue weekday updates via media release, as briefings will now be held every two weeks, with the next one scheduled for July 21. The department has said it will not issue updates on weekends or provincial holidays.