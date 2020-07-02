N.L.'s COVID-19-free streak hits 15 days as province gets set to join Atlantic bubble

The day before Newfoundland and Labrador joins the three Maritime provinces in an Atlantic bubble, provincial health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There were 234 people tested for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people tested in the province to 18,218, the provincial government announced via a press release Thursday afternoon.

The total number of cases remains 261. It has now been 35 days without a new case of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the province, and 15 days since the last active case recovered.

Starting Friday, residents of Atlantic Canada will be able to travel freely among the four provinces without having to self-isolate after crossing a border.

There will be proof of residency screening — requiring a driver's licence or health-care card — at entry points to all Atlantic provinces.

