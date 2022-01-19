N.L. sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with jump to 18

Newfoundland and Labrador now has a record number of people in hospital because of COVID-19.

The number jumped four, up to 18 on Wednesday, surpassing the record of 16 set on Oct. 7.

The number of people in critical care also rose from three to four, the Health Department said in a media release.

Meanwhile, the province's test positivity rate is climbing as well, reaching 20.87 per cent and setting another record — the highest rate the province has seen during the pandemic.

Public Health reported 511 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, but testing is restricted to people living in high-risk areas or who are symptomatic without being deemed a close contact of a positive case, so the number is not an accurate reflection of viral spread.

The province has also told people who have COVID-19 symptoms and are close contacts of a previous case to assume they are positive for the virus and not seek testing.

There were 2,449 tests completed since the last public update Tuesday.

Wednesday's news comes a day after another grim N.L. milestone, as January became the deadliest month for the virus in the province, with Public Health recording nine deaths since Jan. 2.

