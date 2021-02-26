Watch here: Alert Level 5 update coming at 2 p.m. NT, as rules change for Marine Atlantic workers

As people in Newfoundland and Labrador await word of whether changes will be made to the province's lockdown status, public health has loosened rules for Marine Atlantic workers.

Friday marks two weeks since the province entered Alert Level 5, with the confirmation that the current COVID-19 outbreak is being driven by a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie will provide an update on the alert level at the 2 p.m. briefing, as well as an update on the province's vaccination plan.

The briefing will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube channel. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 added to the province's total on Thursday, all in the Eastern Health region, bringing the number of active cases to 335. Ten people were in hospital due to the virus.

Ahead of the afternoon update, public health has changed self-isolation measures for Marine Atlantic staff as of Thursday, the Crown corporation confirmed.

Prior to Alert Level 5, ferry crews were considered essential workers and exempt from self-isolation requirements. When lockdown began, public heath changed their status to that of rotational workers, requiring them to self-isolate for 14 days after leaving the boat for their days off.

Thursday's new measures state that Marine Atlantic crew can now finish their shifts, begin self-isolating at home, and request a COVID-19 test as early as 48 hours after disembarking.

If they test negative, workers may modify those isolation requirements by rejoining their household, and are able to leave their property for walks and other outdoor activities within their bubble. Crew members should not be shopping for groceries or other essentials and should avoid public places where they cannot physically distance, states a note from public health to Marine Atlantic staff.

The tweaks stem from outcry among crew, who typically work 15 days on the ferry and 15 days off, and do not leave the boat while they are aboard under current COVID-19 rules.

"The new restrictions presented a number of challenges for our staff from a physical and mental health perspective and we provided this information to the chief medical officer of health," Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer said in an email to CBC News.

If workers do not get tested during their days off, they must self-isolate for 14 days. If isolation can't happen away from other household members, everyone in the home must stay in isolation as well.

Other rotational workers cannot avail of early testing and must complete an entire 14-day self-isolation prior to leaving their home on turnaround. Families of those workers have spoken about the stress of that change and asked for earlier testing options to be reinstated.

