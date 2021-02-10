COVID-19 count of 53 sets grim record as Fitzgerald blames complacency

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 32 presumptive positive cases.

It's by far the largest single-day increase the province has seen since the first case was identified in March. Before Wednesday, the highest single-day total was 32, on March 25.

All cases are in the Eastern Health region, with the exception of one who lives in the jurisdiction but tested positive in the Central Health region, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald during a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

"I believe that going so long with low case counts of COVID led to complacency and we are now seeing the repercussions," said Fitzgerald. "This is something we had worried about and cautioned against."

O the new cases, 44 are under 20 years old, four are between 20 and 39 years old, four are between 40 and 49 years old and one is between 50 and 59 years old.

There have been no recoveries since Tuesday's update. The province has 110 active cases.

In the last day, 860 people have been tested for the virus, the most in a single day since the pandemic began, bringing the total to 84,220.

"We are in for a rough period in the days and weeks ahead," said Fitzgerald. "I believe you have the determination and the desire to do what needs to be done. Hold fast Newfoundland and Labrador."

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

As cases of COVID-19 spike in the St. John's area — and two elections workers test positive Wednesday — top health and government officials will speak to the pandemic situation for the third straight day in a live briefing set for 3:30 p.m. NT.

The briefing was originally set for 2 p.m. Forty minutes ahead of its scheduled start time, the Department of Health announced the briefing would be delayed, with no explanation given.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie will give the update, which will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube page.

The outbreak has presented a number of hurdles for the impending general election already. Elections NL announced two positive cases among its poll workers Wednesday, and closed the returning office for Mount Pearl-Southlands. Elections NL said in a release that a person who attended a training session on Feb. 4 has tested positive.

Elections NL said anyone who attended that same session, held at St. Peter's Church, should contact 811 and be tested for the virus.

A second poll worker in another electoral district has also tested positive, this one in the Conception Bay East-Bell Island advance polling station in the community centre at 1119 Thorburn Rd. in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's.

Elections NL said Wednesday afternoon that the worker "had very limited interaction with the public in their custodial role," but advised anyone who voted in the advance poll on Feb. 6 are being asked to contact 811 to be advised of next steps.

Those announcements come on the heels of Tuesday's 30 new cases, the second-highest single-day amount since the pandemic began, which more than doubled the province's active caseload, which stands at 57. All the new cases are in the Eastern Health region.

The outbreak has caused a swift restriction of public life in the most populated corner of the province, with Wednesday marking Day 1 of a two-week tightening of health measures that has seen many businesses and services, from bars to swimming pools, told to shut their doors in an attempt to curtail the community spread.

Positive cases have been identified in myriad places, prompting additional measures to go into effect: St. Clare's Hospital has restricted its visitation and put patients in isolation after the discovery of an asymptomatic staff member, while Mount Pearl's city hall is closed for deep cleaning after an employee there tested positive.

A few areas of society are still operating. Despite the Mount Pearl-Southlands closure, and people now in isolation who will not be able to cast a vote, there has been no word yet on whether changes will be made to election day this Saturday.

Schools in the St. John's area are also open, save for the 15 schools that serve high school grades, where classes have been suspended as contact tracing continues, with cases confirmed at Mount Pearl Senior High.

As of Tuesday, it was unclear how the outbreak started.

