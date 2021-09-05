Possible COVID-19 exposures at 3 St. John's businesses, St. Clare's hospital, says public health

Public Health officials notified of potential COVID-19 exposures at three St. John's businesses Sunday. (Getty Images)

Newfoundland and Labrador public health officials are advising of possible COVID-19 exposures at three St. John's businesses and a St. John's hospital over the past week.

According to a news release issued Sunday afternoon, anyone who visited the following businesses within the following times listed should arrange a COVID-19 test.

McDonald's, 54 Kenmount Road on Aug. 29 from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. The advisory does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

Get Air Trampoline Park, 63 Thorburn Road on Aug. 29 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Pizza Delight, 46 Aberdeen Avenue on Aug. 29 from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m.

Additionally, anyone who visited the cafeteria at St. Clare's Mercy Hospital from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 should also book a COVID-19 test.

People can arrange testing by completing the provincial government's online self-assessment and referral tool, or by calling 811. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 is required to self-isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

Anyone who does not have symptoms of COVID-19 is not required to self-isolate while awaiting the test result but should self-monitor for symptoms and isolate themselves should any symptoms develop, the health department said.

Public health also released four potential exposures in St. John's in a news release Friday, a list which also included Get Air Trampoline Park.

Newfoundland and Labrador's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.