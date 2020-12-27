3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.L. Sunday

Newfoundland and Labrador officials are reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, after the Department of Health took a two-day break from communicating caseload and testing numbers.

According to Sunday's update, two of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region: a man in his 40s who returned to the province from work in Alberta, and a woman between 20 and 39. Public health officials are investigating the source of infection for the latter case.

The other reported case is a man in his 50s in the Western Health region who returned from work in Alberta.

Public health officials are asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John's that arrived on Tuesday, December 22 to call 811 for testing.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 21 active cases of COVID-19. Three people have recovered since Dec. 24, meaning 359 people have recovered from the virus since March.

One person is in hospital, the department said, while 71,554 people have been tested.

The daily COVID-19 media releases were on hiatus for Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Data reported on Sunday include cases registered on those days. Barring any significant developments, in-person briefings on the province's pandemic response will resume in January.

Before 2020 is out, 2,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in the province, officials said on Tuesday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador