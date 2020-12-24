No new cases of COVID-19 mark Christmas Eve in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Department of Health, which will release the next provincial pandemic update on Dec. 27.

There have been two more recoveries as well, both in the Eastern Health region, dropping the province's active caseload to 21.

To date, 356 people have recovered from the virus in the province.

One person remains in hospital due to the virus.

The daily COVID-19 media releases will be on hiatus for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with the case and testing numbers from those days added to a release set for Sunday, the Department of Health advised earlier in the week.

Barring any significant developments, in-person briefings on the province's pandemic response will resume in January.

Before 2020 is out, 2,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in the province, on the heels of Health Canada's approval Tuesday. That shipment is expected sometime next week.

As of Dec. 24, 71,274 have been tested for the virus in the province — an increase of 262 in the last day.

