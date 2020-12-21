After a weekend with 10 cases, N.L. officials set to speak to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. NT

On the heels of a weekend that saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador, public health officials are set to give an update on the province's pandemic situation at 2 p.m. NT.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, along with Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey will deliver their remarks and give the latest case numbers at the briefing, livestreamed on the provincial government's YouTube page.

Saturday saw the largest single-day number of reported cases since April 6, with 8 people testing positive for the virus. Sunday added two more to the province's active caseload.

All 10 cases are travel-related, the Department of Health concluded Sunday, as it also issued advisories asking anyone aboard one of six recent flights into Gander or St. John's to be tested as a precaution.

As of Sunday, the province's active caseload stood at 31, with one of those people in hospital.

Monday's briefing comes after the federal government moved swiftly Sunday night to increase travel-restrictions on flights from the United Kingdom. As of midnight, no passenger flights — save certain exemptions, such as for safety reasons — coming from the U.K. may land in Canada. The ban is in place for 72 hours in the wake of a new, potentially more contagious strain of the virus spreading in parts of that European country.

In N.L., 70,180 have been tested for the virus in total, as of Sunday. There have been 344 recoveries since March, along with four COVID-19-related deaths.

