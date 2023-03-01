7 more COVID-19 deaths in N.L. in latest update

Newfoundland and Labrador has added seven more deaths to its COVID-19 total, raising the number of dead since the beginning of the pandemic to 321.

The Department of Health and Community Services says four of those deaths occurred between Feb. 12 and 25, while three more deaths are included from previous weeks in the government data on age groups and region.

For several weeks, the number of new deaths reported on the provincial government's COVID-19 dashboard has not aligned with the number of new deaths listed by age group and region. Health Department spokesperson Laura Thomas said the discrepancy comes from additional information gathered on deaths after the reports have been published.

"Sometimes the death total from previous weeks is adjusted due to data availability after the reporting period," said Thomas. "From time to time, data reporting can be delayed and adjustments are made when necessary."

Since the Health Department changed how it reports COVID-19 data at the beginning of the year, it has announced a total of 19 new deaths in its biweekly updates. The age and regional breakdowns, however, reveal a total of 26.

There were 14 hospitalizations from Feb. 12-25, down from 21 in the previous two weeks. Three of the new hospitalizations required critical care, up from one in the previous update.

Since the last update, there have been four deaths reported in the Eastern Health region, two in Central Health and one in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

