Cut out the parties: Blunt words from N.L. medical officer of health

A cornerstone of Newfoundland and Labrador culture is in the sights of the province's health authorities, with pleas made this week to cancel house parties.

Bars were ordered to close March 18 during the declaration of a public health emergency.

But despite warnings to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded situations where one person might cough or sneeze on someone else, there have been plenty of anecdotal reports of house parties continuing.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, N.L.'s chief medical officer of health, was blunt in a warning during a briefing on Saturday at Confederation Building.

"I implore everyone to take these rules seriously," Fitzgerald said.

"Please do not have guests to your home, do not have dinner parties, please minimize your running around to do errands, please work from home if you can."

Tight-lipped on details of new cases

The province is releasing few details about the two people who have tested positive.

While other provinces often release a patient's flight information or stores they had visited, Fitzgerald said right now N.L. authorities are confident they can trace everyone who is at risk more privately.

If they believe the person was out in public and spreading the disease they may release more information.

"If people are asymptomatic, however, that would not be necessary as the risk of transmission is quite low, if at all," Fitzgerald said.

During Saturday's briefing, Fitzgerald said those coming back to the province after leaving an airport must immediately return to their homes to self-isolate.

New details were released about who is exempt.

Truck drivers, air crews and workers on ships don't have to isolate themselves, as long as they are symptom-free.

Travel across the Quebec-Labrador border for work or health care, is permitted to continue.

Fitzgerald announced there are two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as of March 21, bringing the total number of cases in the province to six: three confirmed in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, two within Eastern Health and the first case for the Central Health region.

