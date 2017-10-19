COVID-19 has spared workers at N.L.'s largest poultry producer — but not demand for chicken

Newfoundland and Labrador's largest poultry producer has avoided the spread of COVID-19 among workers, but restaurant closures have reduced the demand for chicken.

While some other large, meat producing facilities in Canada have been forced to close because of the pandemic, the union that represents Country Ribbon's 200 workers says they're satisfied with measures taken by the company for employees' safety at its facilities near Cochrane Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.

"They are quite comfortable in the work environment," Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, told CBC News.

"Initially, there were concerns as there are in other provinces, but between the union and management there the proper procedures have been put in place and they've been adhered to."

Earle said employees who normally work shoulder-to-shoulder have been physically distanced and are asked questions about their health daily, and the facility they work in is regularly and thoroughly cleaned.

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, says the union is satisfied with safety measures taken by Country Ribbon to protect employees' safety. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

In March, when the pandemic started rapidly expanding across North America, some grocery stores in St. John's couldn't keep chicken in stock as demand soared.

Earle says Country Ribbon now has no trouble supplying grocery stores, but demand from restaurants — many of which have closed — has dropped since mid-March.

"Country Ribbon could actually produce more if it was required. They supply some restaurants and fast food outlets and demand is slightly down. [But] it hasn't meant any layoffs at the plant," said Earle.

He said the union is keeping a close eye on what is happening in other provinces where the pandemic has meant a loss of work and illness for many.

At a facility in Chambly, Que., 13 per cent of the workforce have tested positive for the virus.

Country Ribbon normally processes about 40,000 chickens daily at this facility near Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

"That's obviously a concern that we watch every day, knowing what happened at the poultry plant in Quebec. So we are monitoring that quite closely and things are being done well here, so far," said Earle.

Country Ribbon declined a request for an interview but said in an emailed statement Monday that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus at its facilities.

"We have had two symptomatic employees tested and both were negative," said the statement. "So far, we have had no issues related to COVID-19."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador