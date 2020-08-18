No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. for 8th straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The total caseload remains 268, with 263 people having recovered and three deaths since March.

In total, 28,884 people have been tested for the virus, 216 of those in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald issued a new special measures order on Tuesday for organized social gatherings such as weddings, funerals and concerts.

Effective Aug. 24, gatherings by a "recognized business or organization" may allow up to 100 people inside a venue, as long as it's still less than 50 per cent of the venue's capacity. Outdoor gatherings will also be capped at 100 people. What qualifies as a "recognized business or organization" wasn't immediately clear, but Fitzgerald said more information will be available through the provincial government's COVID-19 website later Tuesday.

Backyard family events will still be capped at 50 people as long as physical distancing can be maintained with others outside of your bubble.

Fitzgerald said organizers of gatherings are required to keep a record of those in attendance for at least two weeks following an event, should it be required for contact tracing.

The weekly live COVID-19 briefing was moved up a day to make room for premier-designate Andrew Furey's swearing-in ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

School plan

The province and the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District on Monday released a back-to-school plan to some criticism from parents and the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association. The plan includes the mandatory use of non-medical masks in common areas, while the province also issued an order for masks to be worn in all public indoor spaces outside of schools.

Fitzgerald said public health and education officials will continue to work together to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

"We know that to keep our schools safe we will need to keep our communities safe," she said.

"Trying to return to a level of normalcy is a balance of risk and benefit. The introduction of a mandatory non-medical mask order at this time has been done to protect our communities, and our vulnerable populations and schools, as we move about more, have more daily interactions and slow increase of gathering size."

Education Minister Brian Warr joined Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie for Tuesday's briefing to discuss the return plan and address any concerns.

Warr said the Department of Education is confident in the planning and measures in place for the health and safety of students, teachers and staff.

"Case management guidelines are also in place in the event of a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 in schools, which are provided in detail in the public health guidance for K-12 schools," he said.

"We also know that in our province we have a very low prevalence and no community transmission at this time. A return to school is a positive step for students, allowing them to connect with friends and teachers and continue their learning in a safe environment."

Warr said professional learning will also take place for teachers in the areas of social emotional learning, health and safety and trauma enforced practice to further help alleviate any stress for students caused by the pandemic.

The education minister also acknowledged some schools don't have mechanical ventilation systems, but public health guidance advises keeping windows open and moving some activities — including lunch, physical activities and some classes — outdoors.

"There is a natural ventilation protocol in place which schools now use, and there will certainly be an increased emphasis on that this year," he said, while noting outdoor activities may be limited when the weather starts to get colder.

"This may not be the answer that some want to hear, but again, we are in an enviable position with no community transmission and very low prevalence and it is important that our schools are open and students return to class."

Warr said school operations will be regularly evaluated, and the department will be make adjustments on any new guidance provided by public health officials.

This is a breaking news update.

Newfoundland and Labrador's mandatory mask order and the back-to-school plan for the English school district, both unveiled Monday, are expected to take centre stage at this afternoon's COVID-19 briefing.

Education Minister Brian Warr is joining Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, as well as Health Minister John Haggie for the in-person briefing, set for 2 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the provincial government's Youtube channel.

On Monday, Fitzgerald gave advance notice of the mandatory mask order, which will come into effect Aug. 24 and require all people aged five and up to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Masks will also be required on school buses, and all staff, junior high and high school students will wear them in school hallways and common areas when school begins, according the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District's plan.

As of Tuesday, there were two active cases in the province, both in the Eastern Region.

The in-person weekly pandemic usually happens on Wednesdays, but has been moved up a day due to the swearing-in ceremony of Andrew Furey as premier set for this Wednesday.

