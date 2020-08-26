Education on the table for Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Andrew Furey's first

For the second week in a row, Newfoundland and Labrador's education minister will join the weekly provincial COVID-19 update, set for 2 p.m. NT, with that appearance hinting more information about back-to-school could be discussed.

Education Minister Tom Osborne will join Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, as well as Premier Andrew Furey to provide updates to the government's pandemic response, as well as answer media questions. It will be live-streamed on the government's YouTube page.

It is Furey's first time joining the weekly briefing, as he was sworn in to the job on Aug. 19. On that day, Furey also announced his new cabinet, moving Osborne into the education role. The previous education minister, Brian Warr, joined the last COVID-19 briefing to discuss the province's English school district's return-to-school plan, unveiled Aug. 17.

Health Minister John Haggie, normally a staple of the live briefings, will not be appearing Wednesday. On Aug 20., he had an unspecified medical procedure, and a spokesperson for the Department of Health said he is now recuperating at home, and "is doing well and in good spirits."

As of Tuesday's updated numbers, the province had no known cases of COVID-19 and had gone 15 days without a new case, with 30,574 people tested.

The total caseload of the province as of Tuesday remains 268, with 265 people recovered and three deaths.

The province's mandatory mask order took effect Monday, requiring most people in Newfoundland and Labrador over the age of five to wear masks in most indoor public settings.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador