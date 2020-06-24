No new COVID-19 cases in N.L., Level 2 will proceed Thursday

There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, on the eve of a shift to Alert Level 2 of the phased in reopening plan.

The province has been without a known case of COVID-19 for a week.

Also announced Wednesday is an "Atlantic bubble" — an agreement between all four Atlantic provinces to have free movement between provinces starting July 3, with no requirement for self isolation.

With Newfoundland and Labrador on the verge of opening more businesses and services, public health officials will reveal later Wednesday if the province has been free of any known COVID-19 cases for a full week.

The province last had an active COVID-19 case on June 17. If the streak holds, today will mark seven days with no known cases as well as 27 days without a new confirmed case of the vaccine that causes the disease.

As of Tuesday, there have been 16,430 people tested for the virus, an increase of 279 from the day before.

Last week, the provincial government said Alert Level 2 would start Thursday.

The government will hold hold its latest briefing this afternoon. It moved to a weekly schedule last week.

You can watch the provincial government's live stream of the briefing here on our website, at 2 p.m. NT.

On Tuesday, the government laid out more details about how businesses will be able to reopen in a "new normal" it says will last until there is a virus for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the provincial government will allow the use of playground equipment. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

Some restaurants and bars that serve food have already reopened with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, while buffets and spaces for larger gatherings — including dance floors and karaoke areas — will also remain closed.

Video lottery terminals will be permitted as of Thursday, but must be spaced to ensure physical distancing and must be disinfected after each use. Hand sanitizer must be available for players at each machine.

Bars are also being asked to keep music volumes low, to discourage people from having to raise their voices. Guidance from the government notes that yelling and singing can lead to droplets spraying through the air, raising the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Also under Level 2, gyms, fitness facilities, arenas and indoor pools can reopen, albeit with restrictions.

Playground equipment may also be used again, and camping activities are expected to be expanded.

