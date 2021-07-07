N.L. holds steady on low COVID-19 cases, a week after reopening

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, as two more recoveries drop the province's active caseload to 14.

Twelve of those cases are crew members aboard the Iver Ambition currently anchored in Conception Bay.

"They pose no risk to the community," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said of the cargo ship now anchored for its third day.

"I would like to thank Eastern Health [workers] who once again boarded the ship to conduct the tests, and we continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada to support the health and safety of the crew and follow up as needed."

To date, 162,045 people have been tested in N.L., including 276 since Tuesday's update.

There is nobody in hospital due to COVID-19.

It has been a full week since the province reopened its borders to non-essential travel. In that time it has reported only two new cases of COVID-19 outside of the crew members aboard the Iver Ambition.

"Similar to what we were seeing in the weeks leading up to Step 1, this has been reassuring," Fitzgerald said.

"The end of the COVID marathon is in sight. We need to pace ourselves and make sure we get this right. If all goes well we will be in a very different place in just a few short months."

Improving landscape

The national epidemiology has continued to improve, Fitzgerald said, with Canada reporting less than 400 new cases a day.

According to the province's COVID-19 website, just over 80 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador's eligible population has now received at least one dose of vaccine, while just over 24 per cent has received two shots.

The province is expecting 51,740 more doses to arrive this week.

This is a developing news story. A previous version of this story is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health is scheduled to update residents on the province's COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. NT today, in the last scheduled briefing for two weeks.

As of Tuesday, the province had 16 active cases of COVID-19, most of which were aboard a ship anchored in Conception Bay. According to the shipping company that operates the Ivor Ambition, the 12 sailors aboard with COVID-19 are dealing with mild symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey will available to the media this afternoon to answer a limited number of questions on the COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of cases in the province has dwindled, so too have the media briefings; today's update is the last scheduled one until July 21, as the Department of Health has said it will now hold the once-daily briefings every two weeks.

This week marked another pandemic milestone for the province: More than 500,000 doses of vaccine have now been doled out by public health.

As of Monday, the most recent day for which data is available, 80.6 per cent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 24 per cent have received two doses.

