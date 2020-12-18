With 3 cases under investigation, COVID-19 briefing set for 2 p.m. NT

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials will update the province's pandemic situation Friday afternoon, on the heels of Thursday's announcement of three new cases of COVID-19, the sources of which were unknown at the time.

Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will lead the 2 p.m. NT briefing, which will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube page. The briefing come two days after the province's COVID-19 inoculation program began on Wednesday in St. John's, a vaccination effort that Fitzgerald has said could last at least a year.

Thursday's three new cases are all in the Eastern Health region, brining the total number of active cases in the province to 24.

Thursday also saw someone hospitalized due to the virus, the first hospitalization in almost a month.

There have been 68,798 people tested for the virus in Newfoundland and Labrador so far; 339 people have recovered from the virus and there have been four COVID-19-related deaths.

