N.L. COVID-free once more, extends streak without new case to 11 days

Newfoundland and Labrador is heading into the weekend free of COVID-19, with two more recoveries bringing the province's active case total back to zero again.

According to numbers released by the Department of Health on Friday afternoon, the province's total caseload remains 268. The two cases related to the Hudson & Rex television series have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 265. It has been 11 days since the last new case of the virus. There have been three deaths since March.

As of Friday there have been 29,782 people tested for the disease, including 296 since Thursday's update.

Starting Monday, the Department of Health will require people over the age of five to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including:

Public transit, including buses, taxis, car services and public areas of ferries.

Retail businesses.

Common areas of an office building, including lobby, elevators, reception areas, conference rooms, washrooms and break rooms.

Places where municipal and government services are offered.

Personal-care businesses, including hair salons, tattoo shops and tanning salons.

Animal daycares and grooming businesses.

Shopping malls and community markets.

Places of worship.

Funeral homes.

Theatres, performing arts venues, cinemas and indoor entertainment businesses.

Rental rooms, community centres and other venues used to host gatherings.

Sports-related clubhouses.

Community museums or historic sites.

Bingo halls.

Fitness centres, dance studios or yoga studios.

Arenas and places where sports are practised.

Restaurants and bars.

Common areas, including elevators, in hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, rental cabins or cottages.

High school and junior high school common areas, such as hallways.

Post-secondary schools, including colleges, universities and trade schools.

People with physical or mental health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask will be exempt, as will be people during some medical treatments. People will be allowed to remove masks when showing identification.

Some workplaces will also not require masks. Workers must still wear masks when they are in a publicly accessible lobby, reception area, hallway, stairway or elevator.

Seated areas in classrooms of post-secondary schools, places of worship, restaurants, food courts and bars or entertainment venues will also not require a mask, as long as there is space for two metres of physical distancing and people wear masks while moving around those spaces.

